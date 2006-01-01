#MadeByMe Blog Series

I have been selling the items that I sew for years now. Every January I check out for a few weeks to re-energize. This usually consists cooking and cleaning, some organizing. In 2018 I want to start sewing on a regular basis for myself.

My plan was to just make items and enjoy them. Then I realized that I could share them on my website in a blog format and hopefully encourage and inspire many of you to do the same thing!